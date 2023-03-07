Tuesday's game that pits the Lamar Cardinals (18-11) versus the McNeese Cowgirls (12-18) at The Legacy Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-59 in favor of Lamar, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 7.

Their last time out, the Cardinals won on Wednesday 70-57 over Nicholls.

Lamar vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lamar vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 71, McNeese 59

Lamar Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals defeated the SE Louisiana Lions in a 66-54 win on February 23. It was their signature victory of the season.

Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 138) on February 23

57-47 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 138) on January 7

73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 156) on February 11

65-50 at home over Louisiana (No. 196) on December 17

66-49 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 259) on January 26

Lamar Performance Insights