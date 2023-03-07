Mavericks vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - March 7
The Dallas Mavericks (33-32) will be monitoring two players on the injury report ahead of their Tuesday, March 7 matchup with the Utah Jazz (31-34) at American Airlines Center, which begins at 8:30 PM ET.
The Mavericks head into this contest following a 130-126 loss to the Suns on Sunday. Luka Doncic's team-high 34 points paced the Mavericks in the loss.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|MaximilianKleber
|PF
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|6.5
|3.5
|1.1
|JaVale McGee
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|4.1
|2.6
|0.3
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Jordan Clarkson: Questionable (Hand), Walker Kessler: Questionable (Illness)
Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM
Mavericks Season Insights
- The Mavericks average just 3.2 fewer points per game (114) than the Jazz allow (117.2).
- Dallas is 17-9 when scoring more than 117.2 points.
- The Mavericks' offense has been much improved over their last 10 games, scoring 122.1 points per contest compared to the 114 they've averaged this year.
- Dallas knocks down 4.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 15.1 (third-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 10.9.
- The Mavericks score 114.7 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the league), while giving up 113.7 points per 100 possessions (21st in the NBA).
Mavericks vs. Jazz Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mavericks
|-9.5
|237.5
