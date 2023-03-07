SMU vs. Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest between the Houston Cougars (13-15) and the SMU Mustangs (16-11) at Dickies Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-62, with Houston taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 7.
The Mustangs' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 68-62 loss to Temple.
SMU vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
SMU vs. Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston 63, SMU 62
SMU Schedule Analysis
- The Mustangs' signature win this season came in a 53-50 victory on January 21 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, SMU is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 17th-most defeats.
SMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-50 at home over Houston (No. 76) on January 21
- 68-66 at home over East Carolina (No. 90) on January 14
- 70-56 on the road over Cal (No. 92) on December 4
- 84-71 over Gardner-Webb (No. 109) on December 3
- 63-59 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on November 22
SMU Performance Insights
- The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game, with a +142 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.3 points per game (199th in college basketball) and give up 59.1 per outing (55th in college basketball).
- In conference action, SMU is scoring fewer points (60.9 per game) than it is overall (64.3) in 2022-23.
- The Mustangs are putting up more points at home (67 per game) than away (59.6).
- At home, SMU gives up 53.1 points per game. Away, it gives up 65.
- The Mustangs are posting 63.4 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 0.9 fewer points than their average for the season (64.3).
