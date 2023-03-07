How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. Omaha Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Summit Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The No. 1 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-5) and the No. 6 Omaha Mavericks (15-16) will play to decide the Summit conference champion on Tuesday at 2:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
South Dakota State vs. Omaha Scoring Comparison
- The Mavericks score 6.0 more points per game (66.6) than the Jackrabbits give up (60.6).
- When it scores more than 60.6 points, Omaha is 10-10.
- South Dakota State has a 19-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.6 points.
- The 79.0 points per game the Jackrabbits average are 9.1 more points than the Mavericks allow (69.9).
- South Dakota State is 21-0 when scoring more than 69.9 points.
- Omaha is 13-9 when allowing fewer than 79.0 points.
- The Jackrabbits are making 45.3% of their shots from the field, 11.5% lower than the Mavericks allow to opponents (56.8%).
- The Mavericks make 31.6% of their shots from the field, 7.5% lower than the Jackrabbits' defensive field-goal percentage.
South Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Oral Roberts
|W 92-67
|Mabee Center
|3/4/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 87-59
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/6/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 87-60
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/7/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
Omaha Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Denver
|W 83-73
|Baxter Arena
|3/5/2023
|North Dakota
|W 84-81
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/6/2023
|UMKC
|W 69-60
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/7/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.