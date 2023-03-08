The Dallas Mavericks, with Dwight Powell, take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 120-116 win versus the Jazz, Powell tallied four points.

In this article we will break down Powell's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Dwight Powell Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.7 6.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.5 Assists -- 0.8 1.1 PRA -- 11.8 12.1 PR 11.5 11 11



Looking to bet on one or more of Dwight Powell's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Dwight Powell Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 3.9% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 3.5 per contest.

Powell's opponents, the Pelicans, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 99.6 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pelicans have allowed 113.6 points per game, which is 16th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Pelicans are ranked eighth in the NBA, allowing 42.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans have given up 25.2 per contest, 13th in the NBA.

Dwight Powell vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 27 7 2 2 0 0 2 1/7/2023 15 2 4 0 0 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Powell or any of his Mavericks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.