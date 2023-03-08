The No. 4 seed Houston Cougars (14-15) will play in the AAC Tournament against the No. 8 seed Wichita State Shockers (18-13). The teams will face off Wednesday at 5:00 PM live on ESPN+.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Houston vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

The Shockers score an average of 66.5 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 59.8 the Cougars allow.

When it scores more than 59.8 points, Wichita State is 15-4.

Houston's record is 11-5 when it allows fewer than 66.5 points.

The Cougars record 65.2 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 62.5 the Shockers give up.

Houston is 8-7 when scoring more than 62.5 points.

When Wichita State gives up fewer than 65.2 points, it is 11-3.

The Cougars shoot 38.4% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Shockers allow defensively.

Houston Schedule