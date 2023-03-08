North Texas vs. UAB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the North Texas Lady Eagles (11-19) and the UAB Blazers (13-16) at Ford Center at The Star should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with North Texas securing the victory. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on March 8.
The Lady Eagles head into this matchup on the heels of a 76-67 loss to Western Kentucky on Saturday.
North Texas vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
North Texas vs. UAB Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Texas 68, UAB 67
North Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Eagles defeated the Rice Owls (No. 83-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 69-66 win on February 4 -- their best win of the season.
- North Texas has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (seven).
North Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-66 at home over Rice (No. 83) on February 4
- 67-65 at home over UTEP (No. 112) on February 18
- 74-71 on the road over UTEP (No. 112) on January 28
- 66-57 at home over Montana State (No. 113) on November 27
- 84-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 122) on January 5
North Texas Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles' -148 scoring differential (being outscored by five points per game) is a result of scoring 62.3 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per contest (255th in college basketball).
- Offensively, North Texas is tallying 64.8 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (62.3 points per game) is 2.5 PPG lower.
- The Lady Eagles are scoring 65.6 points per game this year at home, which is 6.2 more points than they're averaging away from home (59.4).
- North Texas is allowing 64.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.4 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (69.8).
- The Lady Eagles have been racking up 61.2 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 62.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
