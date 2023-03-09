The No. 1 seed SE Louisiana Lions (20-9) will aim to earn the Southland championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they play the No. 3 Lamar Cardinals (20-11) on Thursday at 5:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup.

Lamar Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN

Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 64.7 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 54.4 the Lions give up.

Lamar is 18-4 when it scores more than 54.4 points.

SE Louisiana is 18-6 when it gives up fewer than 64.7 points.

The Lions average only 2.5 more points per game (62.6) than the Cardinals allow (60.1).

When SE Louisiana puts up more than 60.1 points, it is 15-1.

Lamar has a 13-7 record when giving up fewer than 62.6 points.

The Lions are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, 7.2% lower than the Cardinals allow to opponents (48.3%).

The Cardinals shoot 32.9% from the field, 8.1% lower than the Lions concede.

