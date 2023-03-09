The Dallas Stars (34-17-13) take on the Buffalo Sabres (32-27-4) at KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSG-B. The Stars fell to the Calgary Flames 5-4 in their last game, while the Sabres are coming off a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders.

In the last 10 contests, the Stars have put up a 4-3-3 record after scoring 33 total goals (six power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.1%). Their opponents have scored a combined 30 goals in those games.

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we expect to secure the win in Thursday's hockey game.

Stars vs. Sabres Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Sabres 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (+145)

Sabres (+145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Sabres (-0.1)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 34-17-13 overall and 5-13-18 in overtime contests.

Dallas has 20 points (5-6-10) in the 21 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the nine games this season the Stars registered only one goal, they went 1-6-2 (four points).

Dallas has finished 5-2-6 in the 13 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 16 points).

The Stars have scored more than two goals 40 times, and are 28-7-5 in those games (to record 61 points).

In the 19 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 9-4-6 to register 24 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 19-9-5 (43 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 27 times, and went 11-8-8 (30 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 11th 3.31 Goals Scored 3.68 3rd 4th 2.63 Goals Allowed 3.54 25th 10th 32.5 Shots 32.4 12th 14th 31 Shots Allowed 33.3 25th 8th 23% Power Play % 25.1% 4th 4th 83.1% Penalty Kill % 73.5% 30th

Stars vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSG-B

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

