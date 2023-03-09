TCU vs. Kansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Kansas Jayhawks (19-10) and TCU Horned Frogs (7-22) squaring off at Municipal Auditorium has a projected final score of 76-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kansas, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on March 9.
Last time out, the Jayhawks bested the Horned Frogs 84-61 on Saturday.
TCU vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
TCU vs. Kansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 76, TCU 57
TCU Schedule Analysis
- The Horned Frogs' best victory of the season came against the Kansas State Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 73), according to our computer rankings. The Horned Frogs registered the 75-62 home win on February 18.
- The Horned Frogs have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (12).
- TCU has seven losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Jayhawks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.
TCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-62 at home over Kansas State (No. 73) on February 18
- 74-67 at home over UTSA (No. 163) on November 16
- 70-58 at home over George Washington (No. 170) on December 5
- 69-62 at home over Lipscomb (No. 192) on November 7
- 60-33 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 265) on November 29
TCU Performance Insights
- The Horned Frogs are being outscored by 8.9 points per game, with a -259 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.6 points per game (285th in college basketball), and give up 68.5 per outing (279th in college basketball).
- In Big 12 action, TCU has averaged 1.5 fewer points (58.1) than overall (59.6) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Horned Frogs average 62.7 points per game. Away, they score 54.5.
- At home, TCU gives up 64.7 points per game. On the road, it concedes 74.7.
- The Horned Frogs have played better offensively in their past 10 games, scoring 60.1 points per contest, 0.5 more than their season average of 59.6.
