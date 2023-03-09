UTSA vs. Rice Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Ford Center at The Star has the Rice Owls (22-7) squaring off against the UTSA Roadrunners (12-18) at 3:00 PM ET on March 9. Our computer prediction projects a 72-64 victory for Rice, who are favored by our model.
The Roadrunners' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 69-68 win against Florida Atlantic.
UTSA vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UTSA vs. Rice Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 72, UTSA 64
UTSA Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 25 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders on February 4, the Roadrunners captured their best win of the season, a 58-53 home victory.
- The Owls have tied for the 62nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).
UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-53 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 4
- 66-53 at home over Rice (No. 83) on February 16
- 66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on January 28
- 76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 166) on November 20
- 76-69 at home over Idaho (No. 204) on December 10
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UTSA Performance Insights
- The Roadrunners' -74 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.2 points per game (179th in college basketball) while giving up 67.7 per contest (266th in college basketball).
- In C-USA games, UTSA has averaged 0.5 fewer points (64.7) than overall (65.2) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Roadrunners are averaging 4.1 more points per game at home (67.9) than away (63.8).
- In 2022-23 UTSA is giving up 6.4 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than on the road (70.2).
- The Roadrunners have fared better offensively in their last 10 games, generating 68.6 points per contest, 3.4 more than their season average of 65.2.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.