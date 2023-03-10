The No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (23-8) will square off in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 9 seed Kansas State Wildcats (17-15) on Friday at Municipal Auditorium, tipping off at 2:30 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats average 13.2 more points per game (71.1) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (57.9).

When it scores more than 57.9 points, Kansas State is 16-10.

Texas' record is 23-6 when it gives up fewer than 71.1 points.

The 74.8 points per game the Longhorns average are 6.1 more points than the Wildcats allow (68.7).

Texas is 17-2 when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Kansas State is 12-4 when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.

This year the Longhorns are shooting 45.0% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Schedule