The No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (23-8) will square off in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 9 seed Kansas State Wildcats (17-15) on Friday at Municipal Auditorium, tipping off at 2:30 PM.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Texas vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats average 13.2 more points per game (71.1) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (57.9).
  • When it scores more than 57.9 points, Kansas State is 16-10.
  • Texas' record is 23-6 when it gives up fewer than 71.1 points.
  • The 74.8 points per game the Longhorns average are 6.1 more points than the Wildcats allow (68.7).
  • Texas is 17-2 when scoring more than 68.7 points.
  • Kansas State is 12-4 when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.
  • This year the Longhorns are shooting 45.0% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Oklahoma W 67-45 Lloyd Noble Center
2/27/2023 Baylor L 63-54 Moody Center
3/4/2023 @ Kansas State W 80-52 Bramlage Coliseum
3/10/2023 Kansas State - Municipal Auditorium

