The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (24-8, 12-6 Big 12) face off against the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-11, 9-9 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament Friday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 9:30 PM. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. TCU matchup.

Texas vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline TCU Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-2.5) 146.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-2) 147 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Texas (-2.5) 147.5 -141 +120 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Texas vs. TCU Betting Trends

  • Texas has covered 15 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.
  • In the Longhorns' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • TCU has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 16 times.
  • A total of 16 Horned Frogs games this season have hit the over.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • Texas is ninth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
  • The Longhorns' national championship odds have jumped from +2200 at the start of the season to +2000, the 80th-biggest change among all teams.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

