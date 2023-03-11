How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the C-USA Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (27-4) will aim to claim C-USA championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they play the No. 2 Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (19-12) on Saturday at 5:30 PM.
Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Toppers' 70 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 56.2 the Lady Raiders give up.
- Western Kentucky is 16-10 when it scores more than 56.2 points.
- Middle Tennessee is 22-2 when it allows fewer than 70 points.
- The Lady Raiders put up 73.6 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 68.3 the Lady Toppers allow.
- Middle Tennessee has a 17-1 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.
- Western Kentucky has a 15-5 record when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
- The Lady Raiders are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 14.1% lower than the Lady Toppers concede to opponents (55.4%).
- The Lady Toppers' 47.5 shooting percentage from the field is 11.6 higher than the Lady Raiders have conceded.
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|UTEP
|W 72-68
|Murphy Athletic Center
|3/9/2023
|Charlotte
|W 84-53
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/10/2023
|UTEP
|W 68-62
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/11/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Ford Center at The Star
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|North Texas
|W 76-67
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|3/9/2023
|UAB
|W 71-67
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/10/2023
|UTSA
|W 70-55
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/11/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Ford Center at The Star
