How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 11
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken welcome in the Dallas Stars on Saturday, March 11, with the Stars victorious in three consecutive away games.
You can tune in to ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSSWX to see the match unfold as the Kraken look to beat the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 172 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Stars' 222 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 41 goals over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|65
|38
|45
|83
|50
|49
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|65
|27
|33
|60
|35
|41
|59.7%
|Roope Hintz
|57
|31
|29
|60
|31
|19
|52%
|Joe Pavelski
|65
|16
|42
|58
|43
|27
|52.7%
|Max Domi
|63
|19
|32
|51
|45
|54
|53.5%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 204 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 17th in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 229 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|62
|33
|19
|52
|19
|44
|32.9%
|Jordan Eberle
|65
|14
|37
|51
|25
|44
|48.4%
|Vince Dunn
|65
|12
|39
|51
|47
|41
|-
|Matthew Beniers
|63
|19
|28
|47
|36
|41
|42.6%
|Yanni Gourde
|64
|10
|30
|40
|22
|52
|49.5%
