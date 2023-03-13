Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (36-17-13), winners of four straight road games, visit the Seattle Kraken (37-22-7) at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSSWX.
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSSWX
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-125)
|Kraken (+105)
|6
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 28 of their 45 games when favored on the moneyline this season (62.2%).
- Dallas has a record of 25-13 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (65.8% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 55.6%.
- Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 32 of 66 games this season.
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|226 (8th)
|Goals
|232 (5th)
|175 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|208 (16th)
|46 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|39 (21st)
|35 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|47 (23rd)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Eight of Dallas' last 10 games went over.
- The Stars and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 2.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 226 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked eighth in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in NHL competition, allowing 175 goals to rank sixth.
- The team has the league's third-best goal differential at +51 this season.
