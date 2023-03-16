Thursday's contest at Moody Coliseum has the SMU Mustangs (16-12) squaring off against the Little Rock Trojans (21-10) at 8:00 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 62-51 win as our model heavily favors SMU.

The Mustangs are coming off of a 52-33 loss to Houston in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

SMU vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

SMU vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 62, Little Rock 51

SMU Schedule Analysis

The Mustangs' best win this season came in a 53-50 victory on January 21 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 69) in our computer rankings.

SMU has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (six).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Mustangs are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.

SMU 2022-23 Best Wins

53-50 at home over Houston (No. 69) on January 21

68-66 at home over East Carolina (No. 83) on January 14

70-56 on the road over Cal (No. 93) on December 4

84-71 over Gardner-Webb (No. 110) on December 3

69-51 at home over Wichita State (No. 119) on February 22

SMU Performance Insights