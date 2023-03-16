Thursday's contest at Wells Fargo Arena has the Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) at 9:55 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-69 win for Texas A&M, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Penn State is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus Texas A&M. The two sides are expected to exceed the 134.5 total.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Texas A&M -3.5

Texas A&M -3.5 Point Total: 134.5

134.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas A&M -165, Penn State +135

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 71, Penn State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. Penn State

Pick ATS: Penn State (+3.5)



Penn State (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (134.5)



Texas A&M's record against the spread so far this season is 22-10-0, and Penn State's is 19-12-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Aggies are 15-17-0 and the Nittany Lions are 18-13-0. The two teams score an average of 145.5 points per game, 11.0 more points than this matchup's total. Texas A&M has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the last 10 contests. Penn State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies average 73.2 points per game (139th in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per contest (65th in college basketball). They have a +239 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by seven points per game.

Texas A&M averages 34 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball) while conceding 28.6 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.4 boards per game.

Texas A&M knocks down two fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.1 (310th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1.

The Aggies rank 125th in college basketball with 95.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 60th in college basketball defensively with 86.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas A&M has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.9 (186th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.2 (84th in college basketball).

