The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (26-8) and the No. 15 seed Colgate Raiders (26-8) will meet on Thursday at 7:25 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on TBS.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Colgate matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: TBS

Texas vs. Colgate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Colgate Betting Trends

Texas has covered 17 times in 34 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, 16 out of the Longhorns' 34 games have hit the over.

Colgate has compiled a 16-16-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, 19 out of the Raiders' 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Sportsbooks rate Texas equally compared to the computer rankings, sixth-best in college basketball.

The Longhorns have had the 75th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2200 at the start of the season to +1400.

The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

