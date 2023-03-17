The No. 7 Florida State Seminoles (23-9) meet the No. 10 Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 1:30 PM.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Florida State vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Bulldogs put up only 0.1 more points per game (67.1) than the Seminoles allow their opponents to score (67).
  • Georgia has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 67 points.
  • Florida State is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.
  • The Seminoles put up 80.1 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 58.4 the Lady Bulldogs allow.
  • Florida State is 23-7 when scoring more than 58.4 points.
  • Georgia is 20-8 when giving up fewer than 80.1 points.
  • The Seminoles shoot 40.4% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Lady Bulldogs concede defensively.
  • The Lady Bulldogs shoot 40.5% from the field, just 1.1% higher than the Seminoles concede.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 @ Wake Forest W 61-60 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/26/2023 @ Clemson L 74-61 Littlejohn Coliseum
3/2/2023 Wake Forest L 65-54 Greensboro Coliseum
3/17/2023 Georgia - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 @ South Carolina L 73-63 Colonial Life Arena
3/2/2023 Auburn W 63-47 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/3/2023 LSU L 83-66 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/17/2023 Florida State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

