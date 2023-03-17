The Los Angeles Lakers (34-36) play the Dallas Mavericks (35-35) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Mavericks vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 117 - Mavericks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 4.5)

Mavericks (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (228)



The Lakers (34-34-2 ATS) have covered the spread 48.6% of the time, 12.9% more often than the Mavericks (25-42-3) this season.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 8-1 against the spread compared to the 7-6 ATS record Dallas racks up as a 4.5-point underdog.

Dallas and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 54.3% of the time this season (38 out of 70). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (34 out of 70).

The Lakers have a .579 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-8) this season, higher than the .261 winning percentage for the Mavericks as a moneyline underdog (6-17).

Mavericks Performance Insights

At 113.9 points scored per game and 113.3 points conceded, Dallas is 16th in the league offensively and 15th defensively.

The Mavericks are second-worst in the NBA in assists (22.5 per game) in 2022-23.

The Mavericks are the third-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (15.1 per game) and 10th in 3-point percentage (37%).

Dallas takes 48.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 38.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 51.2% of its shots, with 61.8% of its makes coming from there.

