The Los Angeles Lakers (34-36) go head to head with the Dallas Mavericks (35-35) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, March 17, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Mavericks vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers score 116.6 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 117 (21st in the league) for a -32 scoring differential overall.

The Mavericks put up 113.9 points per game (16th in league) while giving up 113.3 per outing (15th in NBA). They have a +39 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 230.5 points per game, 2.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams average 230.3 combined points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles is 34-34-2 ATS this season.

Dallas has won 25 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 45 times.

Mavericks and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2800 +1100 -309 Lakers +2200 +1200 -140

