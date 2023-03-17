The No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) and the No. 14 seed Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:30 PM. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Scoring Comparison

The Thunderbirds put up 10.3 more points per game (69.1) than the Fighting Irish allow (58.8).

When it scores more than 58.8 points, Southern Utah is 19-4.

Notre Dame is 22-3 when it allows fewer than 69.1 points.

The Fighting Irish put up 8.9 more points per game (74.8) than the Thunderbirds allow (65.9).

Notre Dame is 22-1 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Southern Utah is 18-3 when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.

The Fighting Irish shoot 45.9% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Thunderbirds allow defensively.

The Thunderbirds shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Fighting Irish concede.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/26/2023 @ Louisville W 68-65 KFC Yum! Center 3/3/2023 NC State W 66-60 Greensboro Coliseum 3/4/2023 Louisville L 64-38 Greensboro Coliseum 3/17/2023 Southern Utah - Purcell Pavilion

Southern Utah Schedule