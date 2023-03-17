The No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal (28-5) will aim to beat the No. 16 seed Sacred Heart Pioneers (19-13) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Maples Pavilion. This contest tips off at 7:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Stanford vs. Sacred Heart Scoring Comparison

The Pioneers put up an average of 62.7 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 58.6 the Cardinal give up.

Sacred Heart has put together a 14-5 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.

Stanford's record is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 62.7 points.

The Cardinal score 76.5 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 58.3 the Pioneers give up.

Stanford has a 26-3 record when scoring more than 58.3 points.

When Sacred Heart gives up fewer than 76.5 points, it is 15-11.

The Cardinal are making 45.7% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Pioneers allow to opponents (37%).

The Pioneers shoot 36.2% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Cardinal concede.

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/25/2023 @ Utah L 84-78 Jon M. Huntsman Center 3/2/2023 Oregon W 76-65 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/3/2023 UCLA L 69-65 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/17/2023 Sacred Heart - Maples Pavilion

Sacred Heart Schedule