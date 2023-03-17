Friday's contest that pits the TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) at Ball Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-70 in favor of TCU. Tipoff is at 10:05 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Arizona State is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) versus TCU. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 141.5 over/under.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: TCU -5.5

TCU -5.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): TCU -225, Arizona State +185

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

TCU vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 71, Arizona State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Arizona State

Pick ATS: Arizona State (+5.5)



Arizona State (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (141.5)



TCU's record against the spread this season is 14-17-0, and Arizona State's is 13-18-0. Both the Horned Frogs and the Sun Devils are 15-16-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The two teams score 146.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total. TCU is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 games, while Arizona State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs have a +240 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.3 points per game. They're putting up 75.2 points per game to rank 96th in college basketball and are allowing 67.9 per outing to rank 114th in college basketball.

TCU prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. It is recording 33.2 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8 per contest.

TCU connects on 5.5 three-pointers per game (339th in college basketball) at a 30.6% rate (343rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

The Horned Frogs rank 183rd in college basketball with 93.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th in college basketball defensively with 84.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

TCU has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.1 turnovers per game, committing 11.7 (158th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.8 (30th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.