Friday's game at Ball Arena has the TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) squaring off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) at 10:05 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-70 victory for TCU, so it should be a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Arizona State projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup against TCU. The over/under is currently listed at 142.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: TCU -5.5

TCU -5.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): TCU -225, Arizona State +185

TCU vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 71, Arizona State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Arizona State

Pick ATS: Arizona State (+5.5)



Arizona State (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (142.5)



TCU is 14-17-0 against the spread this season compared to Arizona State's 13-18-0 ATS record. Both the Horned Frogs and the Sun Devils are 15-16-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The teams combine to score 146.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, TCU has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Arizona State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (scoring 75.2 points per game to rank 96th in college basketball while giving up 67.9 per contest to rank 114th in college basketball) and have a +240 scoring differential overall.

TCU ranks 91st in the country at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 31.8 its opponents average.

TCU hits 5.5 three-pointers per game (339th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.2 on average.

The Horned Frogs' 93.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 183rd in college basketball, and the 84.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 27th in college basketball.

TCU has won the turnover battle by 3.1 turnovers per game, committing 11.7 (158th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.8 (30th in college basketball).

