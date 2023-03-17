The No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) take on the No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 10:05 PM.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: truTV

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 40% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

In games TCU shoots better than 40% from the field, it is 18-7 overall.

The Sun Devils are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Horned Frogs sit at 91st.

The 75.2 points per game the Horned Frogs record are 7.3 more points than the Sun Devils allow (67.9).

TCU is 18-4 when scoring more than 67.9 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, TCU is putting up 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it is away from home (72.4).

In home games, the Horned Frogs are giving up 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in away games (76.3).

In terms of three-point shooting, TCU has fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

TCU Schedule