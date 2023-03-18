Baylor vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Baylor Bears (19-12) and Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) matching up at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at TBA on March 18.
In their last game on Friday, the Bears suffered a 74-63 loss to Iowa State.
Baylor vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Baylor vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 67, Alabama 66
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Bears took down the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats, 75-70, on November 26.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 5-10 (.333%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins, but also tied for the 23rd-most losses.
Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-70 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 26
- 63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 27
- 76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 4
- 81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 3
- 77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on February 1
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears average 72.0 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 62.7 per contest (131st in college basketball). They have a +287 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game.
- With 69.6 points per game in Big 12 action, Baylor is posting 2.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (72.0 PPG).
- The Bears are averaging 73.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.1 more points than they're averaging in road games (70.0).
- Baylor is ceding 57.3 points per game this year at home, which is 10.5 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (67.8).
- In their last 10 games, the Bears have been racking up 68.5 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 72.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.