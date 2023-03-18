The No. 7 seed Baylor Bears (19-12) and the No. 10 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 5:30 PM. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Hoping to catch this game live?

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: ESPN

Baylor vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Crimson Tide average 7.2 more points per game (69.9) than the Bears give up to opponents (62.7).

Alabama is 14-4 when it scores more than 62.7 points.

Baylor has a 15-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.9 points.

The Bears average 12.2 more points per game (72) than the Crimson Tide allow (59.8).

Baylor is 18-7 when scoring more than 59.8 points.

When Alabama gives up fewer than 72 points, it is 20-5.

The Bears shoot 43% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Crimson Tide allow defensively.

The Crimson Tide shoot 40.6% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Bears allow.

