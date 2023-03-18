The NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Saturday features a second-round matchup that pits the Houston Cougars against the Auburn Tigers at 7:10 PM ET. The Cougars' Marcus Sasser and the Tigers' Johni Broome are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Houston vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

TV: TBS

Houston's Last Game

In its previous game, Houston topped Northern Kentucky on Thursday, 63-52. Its high scorer was Jarace Walker with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarace Walker 16 6 1 0 2 0 Jamal Shead 13 3 6 1 1 1 J'wan Roberts 11 12 4 0 1 0

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser paces his team in points per game (16.7), and also puts up 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

J'wan Roberts paces the Cougars at 7.9 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 10.4 points.

Jamal Shead paces the Cougars at 5.4 assists per game, while also putting up 3 rebounds and 10.4 points.

Walker is putting up 11.2 points, 1.7 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Tramon Mark posts 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)