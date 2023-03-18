The No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) enter play in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) on Saturday at 7:10 PM. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region bracket.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama TV: TBS

Houston Stats Insights

This season, the Cougars have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

Houston is 26-0 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 13th.

The Cougars score 7.4 more points per game (74.7) than the Tigers allow (67.3).

Houston has a 25-0 record when putting up more than 67.3 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison

Houston is posting 77.3 points per game this year at home, which is 1.7 more points than it is averaging on the road (75.6).

In 2022-23, the Cougars are giving up 54.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 60.9.

Houston is averaging 7.9 treys per game with a 34% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.9 fewer threes and 5.299999999999997% points worse than it is averaging in away games (8.8, 39.3%).

