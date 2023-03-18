Texas vs. Penn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) will square off in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket on the line on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, beginning at 7:45 PM.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Penn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Texas vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-5.5)
|140.5
|-250
|+200
BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Texas (-5.5)
|140.5
|-230
|+195
DraftKings
Texas vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Texas is 18-17-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Longhorns' 35 games have gone over the point total.
- Penn State has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 20 out of 34 times this year.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1300
- Texas is fifth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1300), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Longhorns have experienced the 75th-biggest change this season, improving from +2200 at the beginning to +1300.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship.
