Saturday's contest that pits the Texas Longhorns (27-8) against the Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) at Wells Fargo Arena has a projected final score of 75-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:45 PM ET on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, Texas should cover the point spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 139.5 total.

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Texas -5.5

Texas -5.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -250, Penn State +200

Texas vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, Penn State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Penn State

Pick ATS: Texas (-5.5)



Texas (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Texas has a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season compared to Penn State, who is 20-12-0 ATS. A total of 15 out of the Longhorns' games this season have gone over the point total, and 18 of the Nittany Lions' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 150.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Penn State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +374 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 77.9 points per game to rank 37th in college basketball and are giving up 67.2 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball.

Texas records 31.9 rebounds per game (173rd in college basketball) compared to the 31 of its opponents.

Texas hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Longhorns rank 50th in college basketball with 98.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 38th in college basketball defensively with 85.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas has committed 4.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.1 (100th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.2 (20th in college basketball).

