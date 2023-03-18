The NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday features a second-round matchup that pits the Texas Longhorns against the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7:45 PM ET. The Longhorns' Marcus Carr and the Nittany Lions' Jalen Pickett are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Texas vs. Penn State

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS

Texas' Last Game

Texas was victorious in its previous game against Colgate, 81-61, on Thursday. Jabari Rice starred with 23 points, plus six rebounds and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jabari Rice 23 6 3 2 0 7 Marcus Carr 17 1 4 1 1 4 Dylan Disu 17 10 1 0 1 0

Penn State's Last Game

Penn State won its previous game against Texas A&M, 76-59, on Thursday. Andrew Funk led the way with 27 points, plus four boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Andrew Funk 27 4 1 1 0 8 Jalen Pickett 19 7 8 0 0 1 Seth Lundy 10 3 0 0 0 2

Texas Players to Watch

Rice puts up 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Timmy Allen averages a team-leading 5.4 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 10.3 points and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.2% from the field.

Tyrese Hunter is posting 10.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Dylan Disu is posting 8.5 points, 1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Penn State Players to Watch

Pickett is No. 1 on the Nittany Lions in scoring (17.9 points per game), rebounding (7.3) and assists (6.7), making 51.1% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range with 1.3 triples per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Seth Lundy is averaging 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Funk gets the Nittany Lions 12.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Nittany Lions receive 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Camren Wynter.

Myles Dread gives the Nittany Lions 5.4 points, 2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marcus Carr 13.4 3.2 4.3 1.9 0.2 1.8 Jabari Rice 15.8 3.8 2.3 1.3 0.4 2.4 Dylan Disu 12.9 6.5 1.1 0.8 1 0.5 Tyrese Hunter 10.9 2.2 2.1 1 0.4 1.8 Timmy Allen 5.1 4.4 3 0.6 0.1 0

