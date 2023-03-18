Marcus Carr and Jalen Pickett are two players to watch on Saturday at 7:45 PM ET, when the Texas Longhorns square off against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Texas vs. Penn State

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas' Last Game

Texas won its most recent game versus Colgate, 81-61, on Thursday. Jabari Rice led the way with 23 points, and also had six rebounds and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jabari Rice 23 6 3 2 0 7 Dylan Disu 17 10 1 0 1 0 Marcus Carr 17 1 4 1 1 4

Texas Players to Watch

Rice averages 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46% from the field and 37.2% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Timmy Allen paces his squad in rebounds per game (5.4), and also puts up 10.3 points and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Dylan Disu averages 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)