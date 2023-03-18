The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) will try to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) on Saturday at 7:45 PM.

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS

Texas Stats Insights

This season, the Longhorns have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have knocked down.

In games Texas shoots better than 42.7% from the field, it is 21-5 overall.

The Nittany Lions are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Longhorns sit at 173rd.

The Longhorns score 9.8 more points per game (77.9) than the Nittany Lions allow (68.1).

When Texas totals more than 68.1 points, it is 22-6.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

Texas posts 84.8 points per game at home, compared to 69.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.

In home games, the Longhorns are giving up 4.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than when playing on the road (72.0).

In terms of three-point shooting, Texas has fared better in home games this year, making 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Texas Schedule