How to Watch Texas vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) will try to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) on Saturday at 7:45 PM.
Texas vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: CBS
Texas Stats Insights
- This season, the Longhorns have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Texas shoots better than 42.7% from the field, it is 21-5 overall.
- The Nittany Lions are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Longhorns sit at 173rd.
- The Longhorns score 9.8 more points per game (77.9) than the Nittany Lions allow (68.1).
- When Texas totals more than 68.1 points, it is 22-6.
Texas Home & Away Comparison
- Texas posts 84.8 points per game at home, compared to 69.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.
- In home games, the Longhorns are giving up 4.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than when playing on the road (72.0).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Texas has fared better in home games this year, making 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|TCU
|W 66-60
|T-Mobile Center
|3/11/2023
|Kansas
|W 76-56
|T-Mobile Center
|3/16/2023
|Colgate
|W 81-61
|Wells Fargo Arena
|3/18/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
