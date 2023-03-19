Baylor vs. Creighton: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) try to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at 7:10 PM.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. Creighton matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Baylor vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Creighton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-1.5)
|146.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Baylor (-1)
|146.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Trends
- Baylor has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 16 times.
- The Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 33 times this season.
- Creighton has compiled a 15-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Bluejays' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
Baylor Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Baylor is 12th-best in the country. It is three spots below that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Bears' national championship odds have decreased from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the 77th-biggest change among all teams.
- Baylor has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.