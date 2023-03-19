The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) try to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at 7:10 PM.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. Creighton matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Baylor vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Trends

Baylor has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 16 times.

The Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 33 times this season.

Creighton has compiled a 15-17-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Bluejays' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Baylor is 12th-best in the country. It is three spots below that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Bears' national championship odds have decreased from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the 77th-biggest change among all teams.

Baylor has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.