The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) try to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at 7:10 PM.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Creighton matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Baylor vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Creighton Moneyline
BetMGM Baylor (-1.5) 145.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Baylor (-1) 146 -115 -105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Baylor (-1) 145.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Trends

  • Baylor has covered 17 times in 33 games with a spread this season.
  • The Bears and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 33 times this season.
  • Creighton has covered 15 times in 32 games with a spread this season.
  • In the Bluejays' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

Baylor Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1800
  • Sportsbooks rate Baylor higher (12th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).
  • The Bears' national championship odds have dropped from +1500 at the start of the season to +1800, the 81st-biggest change among all teams.
  • Baylor has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.