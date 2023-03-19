Sunday's contest features the Baylor Bears (23-10) and the Creighton Bluejays (22-12) squaring off at Ball Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 74-72 win for Baylor according to our computer prediction. Game time is at TBA on March 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Creighton is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 1.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 146.5 total.

Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Baylor -1.5

Baylor -1.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -120, Creighton +100

Baylor vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Creighton 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Creighton

Pick ATS: Creighton (+1.5)



Creighton (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Baylor has a 17-14-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Creighton, who is 14-15-0 ATS. The Bears have gone over the point total in 17 games, while Bluejays games have gone over 12 times. The teams combine to score 153.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Baylor is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Creighton has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears have a +239 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.3 points per game. They're putting up 77.1 points per game to rank 54th in college basketball and are allowing 69.8 per outing to rank 167th in college basketball.

The 30.1 rebounds per game Baylor averages rank 270th in the nation, and are 1.1 more than the 29 its opponents collect per contest.

Baylor connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball) at a 37.1% rate (37th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 per game its opponents make at a 32% rate.

The Bears rank 26th in college basketball with 100.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 158th in college basketball defensively with 90.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Baylor forces 12.9 turnovers per game (103rd in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (187th in college basketball action).

