A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament South Region bracket is on the line when the No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) face the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at 7:10 PM on TBS. Baylor has been installed as a 1.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

Baylor vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -1.5 145.5

Baylor vs Creighton Betting Records & Stats

The Bears' ATS record is 17-14-0 this season.

This season, Baylor has won 14 of its 22 games, or 63.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Bears.

Creighton is 14-15-0 ATS this year.

This year, the Bluejays have won three of seven games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Creighton has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Baylor vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 18 58.1% 77.1 153.6 69.8 138.1 145.3 Creighton 13 44.8% 76.5 153.6 68.3 138.1 145.4

Additional Baylor vs Creighton Insights & Trends

Baylor has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Bears have hit the over five times.

Creighton has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

The Bluejays have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.

The 77.1 points per game the Bears score are 8.8 more points than the Bluejays give up (68.3).

Baylor is 15-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 68.3 points.

The Bluejays score 6.7 more points per game (76.5) than the Bears allow (69.8).

When it scores more than 69.8 points, Creighton is 10-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 17-14-0 14-12 17-14-0 Creighton 14-15-0 2-2 12-17-0

Baylor vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits

Baylor Creighton 14-3 Home Record 13-2 5-5 Away Record 5-6 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

