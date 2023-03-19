Iowa vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 19.
The Hawkeyes enter this game after a 95-43 victory against SE Louisiana on Friday.
Iowa vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Iowa vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 76, Georgia 66
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes' signature win this season came in an 86-85 victory against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on February 26.
- The Hawkeyes have 11 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the fifth-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23
Georgia Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on March 17, the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Florida State Seminoles, a top 50 team (No. 31) in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-54.
- The Lady Bulldogs have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (eight).
- Georgia has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (nine).
Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 over Florida State (No. 31) on March 17
- 62-34 at home over Mississippi State (No. 36) on January 29
- 71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 19
- 62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 67) on January 26
- 66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on December 17
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 17.3 points per game (scoring 87.8 points per game to rank first in college basketball while allowing 70.5 per contest to rank 317th in college basketball) and have a +570 scoring differential overall.
- Iowa's offense has been more productive in Big Ten games this year, putting up 89.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 87.8 PPG.
- The Hawkeyes are putting up 90.4 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 85.9 points per contest.
- Iowa is giving up 64.9 points per game this season in home games, which is 13.6 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (78.5).
- The Hawkeyes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 87.2 points a contest compared to the 87.8 they've averaged this year.
Georgia Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs have a +291 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 67.1 points per game, 139th in college basketball, and are giving up 58.3 per contest to rank 41st in college basketball.
- Georgia has averaged 1.4 fewer points in SEC games (65.7) than overall (67.1).
- At home, the Lady Bulldogs average 68.6 points per game. On the road, they average 66.4.
- Georgia concedes 53.9 points per game at home, and 64.9 on the road.
- While the Lady Bulldogs are putting up 67.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their last 10 games, producing 68.6 a contest.
