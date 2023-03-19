Kentucky vs. Kansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) take to the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) with a Sweet 16 spot in the East Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-1.5)
|145.5
|-125
|+105
|DraftKings
|Kentucky (-1.5)
|146
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Kentucky (-1.5)
|145.5
|-125
|+105
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Kentucky has covered 16 times in 33 chances against the spread this season.
- The Kentucky Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 33 times this season.
- Kansas State is 21-11-1 ATS this season.
- A total of 17 Kansas State Wildcats games this season have hit the over.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Bookmakers rate Kentucky higher (15th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (19th-best).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Kentucky Wildcats' national championship odds down from +900 at the beginning of the season to +3000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 70th-biggest change.
- With odds of +3000, Kentucky has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- The Kansas State Wildcats have had the 45th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +5000.
- The implied probability of Kansas State winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
