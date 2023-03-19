How to Watch North Texas vs. Sam Houston on TV or Live Stream - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (26-7) will attempt to extend a four-game road winning stretch at the North Texas Mean Green (27-7) on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.
North Texas vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
North Texas Stats Insights
- The Mean Green make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
- In games North Texas shoots better than 38.8% from the field, it is 19-2 overall.
- The Mean Green are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bearkats sit at 57th.
- The Mean Green record 64.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 58.8 the Bearkats give up.
- North Texas has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 58.8 points.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison
- North Texas is scoring 64.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.5 more points than it is averaging in road games (63.4).
- The Mean Green cede 52.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 59.9 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, North Texas has played worse at home this year, sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 per game and a 36.8% percentage in away games.
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 74-46
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/10/2023
|UAB
|L 76-69
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/15/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 69-53
|UNT Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|UNT Coliseum
