Sunday's game features the North Texas Mean Green (27-7) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (26-7) facing off at UNT Coliseum (on March 19) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-60 victory for North Texas.

There is no line set for the game.

North Texas vs. Sam Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

North Texas vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 65, Sam Houston 60

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. Sam Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-4.2)

North Texas (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 125.0

North Texas' record against the spread so far this season is 15-14-0, while Sam Houston's is 15-11-0. The Mean Green have hit the over in 14 games, while Bearkats games have gone over 10 times. North Texas is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games, while Sam Houston has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game with a +296 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.4 points per game (337th in college basketball) and give up 55.6 per contest (first in college basketball).

North Texas ranks 250th in the country at 30.6 rebounds per game. That's 4.6 more than the 26 its opponents average.

North Texas knocks down 2.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.2 (202nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.

The Mean Green put up 95.5 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball), while giving up 82.6 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball).

North Texas and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Mean Green commit 10.6 per game (51st in college basketball) and force 11.5 (213th in college basketball play).

