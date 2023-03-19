The North Texas Mean Green (27-7) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (26-7) take the floor at UNT Coliseum on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

North Texas vs. Sam Houston Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 14 of North Texas' 26 games with a set total.

The Mean Green are 15-14-0 against the spread this season.

Sam Houston's .577 ATS win percentage (15-11-0 ATS record) is higher than North Texas' .517 mark (15-14-0 ATS record) in 2022-23.

North Texas vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 64.4 137.1 55.6 114.4 120.6 Sam Houston 72.7 137.1 58.8 114.4 132.9

Additional North Texas Insights & Trends

North Texas has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.

Six of Mean Green's past 10 outings have hit the over.

The 64.4 points per game the Mean Green put up are 5.6 more points than the Bearkats give up (58.8).

North Texas has a 12-9 record against the spread and a 22-2 record overall when scoring more than 58.8 points.

North Texas vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 15-14-0 14-15-0 Sam Houston 15-11-0 10-16-0

North Texas vs. Sam Houston Home/Away Splits

North Texas Sam Houston 13-2 Home Record 12-1 9-3 Away Record 11-5 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

