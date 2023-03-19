How to Watch Rice vs. Duquesne on TV or Live Stream - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Duquesne Dukes (20-12) go up against the Rice Owls (18-15) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 1:30 PM ET on FloSports.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Rice vs. Duquesne Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Rice Stats Insights
- This season, the Owls have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Dukes' opponents have made.
- Rice has a 13-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Owls are the 137th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dukes sit at 110th.
- The Owls record 5.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Dukes allow (70.9).
- Rice has a 15-7 record when scoring more than 70.9 points.
Rice Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Rice has played better in home games this season, averaging 81.1 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game on the road.
- The Owls give up 73.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 79.5 in road games.
- In home games, Rice is making 0.4 more threes per game (9.2) than in road games (8.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to away from home (34.7%).
Rice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Florida International
|L 90-83
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|3/8/2023
|UTSA
|W 72-71
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/9/2023
|UAB
|L 87-60
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/19/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|Ocean Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.