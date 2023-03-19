Ocean Center is where the Duquesne Dukes (20-12) and Rice Owls (18-15) will square off on Sunday at 1:30 PM ET. Jimmy Clark III and Quincy Olivari are players to watch for the Dukes and Owls, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on FloSports.

How to Watch Rice vs. Duquesne

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Rice's Last Game

In its most recent game, Rice lost to UAB on Thursday, 87-60. Travis Evee scored a team-high 20 points (and added two assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Travis Evee 20 2 2 0 0 4 Max Fiedler 14 1 5 0 1 0 Mekhi Mason 6 1 2 0 0 2

Rice Players to Watch

Olivari leads the Owls in scoring (18.8 points per game), and posts 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Max Fiedler paces the Owls in rebounding (7.4 per game) and assists (5.1), and posts 10.7 points. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Evee is posting 15.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Cameron Sheffield is averaging 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Owls receive 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Mekhi Mason.

Rice Top Performers (Last 10 Games)