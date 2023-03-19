The North Texas Mean Green (27-7) play the Sam Houston Bearkats (26-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday at UNT Coliseum. Abou Ousmane of the Mean Green and Qua Grant of the Bearkats are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Sam Houston vs. North Texas

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: UNT Coliseum

UNT Coliseum Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

Sam Houston's Last Game

Sam Houston won its most recent game against Santa Clara, 58-56, on Wednesday. Grant starred with 21 points, and also had three boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Qua Grant 21 3 6 2 0 3 Kaosi Ezeagu 10 5 0 0 0 0 Kian Scroggins 7 0 0 0 0 0

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Donte Powers is averaging 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

The Bearkats receive 10.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Cameron Huefner.

Javion May is averaging a team-leading 4.8 rebounds per game. And he is producing 3.9 points and 1.7 assists, making 47.8% of his shots from the field.

The Bearkats get 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Lamar Wilkerson.

Sam Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)