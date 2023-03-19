The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5) aim to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (22-12) on Sunday at 9:40 PM.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Gonzaga vs. TCU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: TBS

TCU vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

TCU has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.

The Horned Frogs have an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.

Gonzaga has compiled a 14-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have hit the over 19 out of 33 times this season.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Horned Frogs were +4500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +3500, which is the 74th-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +3500, TCU has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.