Sunday's contest between the Utah Utes (26-4) and Princeton Tigers (24-5) squaring off at Jon M. Huntsman Center has a projected final score of 73-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Utah, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 19.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Utes secured a 103-77 win over Gardner-Webb.

Utah vs. Princeton Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Utah vs. Princeton Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Utah 73, Princeton 62

Utah Schedule Analysis

  • On February 25, the Utes claimed their signature win of the season, an 84-78 victory over the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.
  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Utes are 12-4 (.750%) -- the fourth-most victories.
  • Utah has five wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.

Utah 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 84-78 at home over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on February 25
  • 71-69 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 29
  • 69-67 over Ole Miss (No. 19) on November 23
  • 124-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 16
  • 85-58 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 14

Princeton Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season on March 17, the Tigers defeated the NC State Wolfpack, a top 50 team (No. 27) in our computer rankings, by a score of 64-63.
  • The Tigers have three wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Princeton is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Princeton 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 64-63 over NC State (No. 27) on March 17
  • 74-56 on the road over Columbia (No. 45) on February 4
  • 54-48 at home over Harvard (No. 66) on March 11
  • 51-47 at home over Harvard (No. 66) on February 24
  • 62-58 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 74) on November 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Utah Performance Insights

  • The Utes average 84.1 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per outing (230th in college basketball). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.8 points per game.
  • Utah is tallying 78.7 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 5.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (84.1).
  • The Utes are scoring 90.8 points per game this season at home, which is 12.3 more points than they're averaging in road games (78.5).
  • Utah is ceding 64.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.2 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (66.8).
  • The Utes' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 83.2 points a contest compared to the 84.1 they've averaged this year.

Princeton Performance Insights

  • The Tigers' +368 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.5 points per game (168th in college basketball) while giving up 52.8 per contest (sixth in college basketball).
  • Princeton has averaged 1.3 more points in Ivy League games (66.8) than overall (65.5).
  • In 2022-23 the Tigers are scoring 4.4 fewer points per game at home (63.5) than away (67.9).
  • At home Princeton is allowing 49.5 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than it is away (55.9).
  • While the Tigers are averaging 65.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, producing 64.9 points per contest.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.